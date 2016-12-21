Carpenter could boost deep Team USA roster

In 2013, World Baseball Classic rules allowed a maximum of 15 position players on each team's final 28-man roster. Team USA carried 13. A little more than two months before Team USA gathers for its spring camp in Florida, nine position players are locked in: catchers Buster Posey and Jonathan Lucroy ; first baseman Eric Hosmer ; second baseman Ian Kinsler ; third baseman Nolan Arenado ; shortstop Brandon Crawford ; and outfielders Christian Yelich , Adam Jones and Andrew McCutchen .

