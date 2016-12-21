Cardinals marathon to air on Christmas Day
While the St. Louis weather forecast doesn't offer much hope of being snowed in this Christmas, FOX Sports Midwest is giving Cardinals fans an excuse to cozy up in front of the television on Sunday anyway. The station announced that it will be airing five of the team's most memorable games from 2016, as well as a Hot Stove show and behind-the-scenes look at the Cardinals' Winter Meetings stay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Cardinals.
Add your comments below
St. Louis Cardinals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners claim lefty Kiekhefer from Cardinals
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Texas Rangers' Michael Young almost punched Elv...
|Aug '16
|JoT
|1
|Could Cardinals make a change at closer? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|St. Louis Cardinals: Seung-Hwan Oh should repla... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|P Funk
|1
|Baffoe: Cardinals' Sour Grapes Over Jason Heywa... (Dec '15)
|May '16
|julie
|3
|Scherzer excels, Zimmerman debuts as Nats tie C... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|1
|Kyle Schwarber powered another long home run, a... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Louis Cardinals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC