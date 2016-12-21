Cardinals marathon to air on Christmas Day

While the St. Louis weather forecast doesn't offer much hope of being snowed in this Christmas, FOX Sports Midwest is giving Cardinals fans an excuse to cozy up in front of the television on Sunday anyway. The station announced that it will be airing five of the team's most memorable games from 2016, as well as a Hot Stove show and behind-the-scenes look at the Cardinals' Winter Meetings stay.

