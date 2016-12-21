Cardinals land free-agent CF Dexter Fowler
A little more than month after helping the Chicago Cubs win their first World Series title in 108 years, the free-agent center fielder has joined the rival St. Louis Cardinals .? The deal is for five years and worth $82.5 million with a full no-trade clause, as first reported by Fox Sports and confirmed by ESPN's Jerry Crasnick. St. Louis' primary goal entering the offseason was to become more athletic and better defensively.
