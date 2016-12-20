Cardinals join LA, others in mix for Dozier
Coming off a season in which he set the American League record for home runs by a second baseman, Brian Dozier has been the center of trade talks since the Winter Meetings. The Dodgers have been in talks with the Twins to try and acquire his services, but Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News in Minnesota reports Los Angeles is not alone.
