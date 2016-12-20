Cardinals help prepare Busch Stadium for Winter Classic

The transformation started on Dec. 15, shortly after a truck carrying a 53-foot, 300-ton capacity refrigeration unit turned onto Clark Street, approaching Busch Stadium. It stopped for a short photo op, during which Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III and St. Louis Blues majority owner Tom Stillman emerged from the cab, donned Winter Classic stocking caps and talked glowingly about one of the most anticipated events to come to St. Louis in recent memory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Louis Cardinals.