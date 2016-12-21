Cardinals burned by timing of immedia...

Cardinals burned by timing of immediate need to improve and few realistic ways to do so

Another winter has brought a chill to Cardinal fans dissatisfied with the team's inability to win the offseason. John Mozeliak brought lefty reliever Brett Cecil and centerfielder Dexter Fowler into the fold, but with an infamous 17.5 game gap looming over St. Louis, those moves aren't enough for some.

