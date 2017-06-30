With drug suspensions in his past, Powell waits to prove he belongs in Mariners outfield
When Nelson Cruz's right knee became to sore to continue playing on Saturday, the 24-year-old outfielder was pulled from the Tacoma Rainiers game and made his way to Anaheim to join the Mariners. Powell had been promoted, for the third time this season, to the majors.
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rainiers land two on PCL All-Star roster
|Jun 29
|WhoPhartzz
|2
|Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend
|Jun 10
|Remember phartzz
|2
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May '17
|RealPharts
|2
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May '17
|Really Pharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|May '17
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr '17
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|WherePhartz
|3
