With drug suspensions in his past, Po...

With drug suspensions in his past, Powell waits to prove he belongs in Mariners outfield

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

When Nelson Cruz's right knee became to sore to continue playing on Saturday, the 24-year-old outfielder was pulled from the Tacoma Rainiers game and made his way to Anaheim to join the Mariners. Powell had been promoted, for the third time this season, to the majors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rainiers land two on PCL All-Star roster Jun 29 WhoPhartzz 2
News Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend Jun 10 Remember phartzz 2
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May '17 RealPharts 2
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners May '17 Really Pharts 2
News Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About... May '17 Sure pharts 2
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr '17 TopsPharts 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... (Dec '16) Apr '17 WherePhartz 3
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,759 • Total comments across all topics: 282,218,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC