With Cruz sidelined, Boog recalled for depth

With the status of designated hitter Nelson Cruz clouded by a sore right knee, the Mariners recalled outfielder Boog Powell from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday morning and optioned right-handed reliever Max Povse to Triple-A Tacoma. "It's hard not having him in the lineup," said Servais, who put Powell into the DH role for Sunday's series finale with the Angels.

