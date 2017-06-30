Royals place Matt Strahm on 60-day di...

Royals place Matt Strahm on 60-day disabled list, call up Al Alburquerque from Omaha

Tuesday

Seeking relief help after a taxing weekend, the Royals summoned reliever Al Alburquerque from Class AAA Omaha on Monday as the team prepared to begin a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field. Rookie left-hander Eric Skoglund was optioned back to Omaha.

