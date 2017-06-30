On the Farm: Mariners minor league af...

On the Farm: Mariners minor league affiliate report for July 1 - Sun, 02 Jul 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Derrik Gibson had two hits and scored two runs, and Ryan Carpenter struck out 11 hitters over eight innings as the Albuquerque Isotopes beat the Tacoma Rainiers 4-1 on Saturday. Albuquerque answered in the top of the next frame, scoring two runs to extend its lead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rainiers land two on PCL All-Star roster Jun 29 WhoPhartzz 2
News Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend Jun 10 Remember phartzz 2
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May '17 RealPharts 2
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners May '17 Really Pharts 2
News Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About... May '17 Sure pharts 2
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr '17 TopsPharts 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... (Dec '16) Apr '17 WherePhartz 3
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,759 • Total comments across all topics: 282,218,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC