Nolasco throws three-hitter in Angels' 4-0 win over Mariners
Ricky Nolasco pitched a three-hitter for his second straight scoreless outing, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 on Saturday night. Nolasco did not walk a batter and struck out seven in his first complete game of the season.
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rainiers land two on PCL All-Star roster
|Jun 29
|WhoPhartzz
|2
|Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend
|Jun 10
|Remember phartzz
|2
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May '17
|RealPharts
|2
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May '17
|Really Pharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|May '17
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr '17
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|WherePhartz
|3
