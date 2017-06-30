Miguel Sano settled at third and off ...

Miguel Sano settled at third and off to first All-Star Game

In this May 22, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano celebrates his two-run home run with teammates in the dugout in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, in Baltimore. Settled in at third base following a failed experiment in right field and healthy after hamstring trouble last season, Miguel Sano will represent the Minnesota Twins at his first All-Star game.

