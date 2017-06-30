Mariners Smack 4 Homers To Drown Angels, 10-0
Robinson Cano hit two home runs, Ariel Miranda allowed only two hits in seven innings and the Seattle Mariners snapped a four-game losing streak with a 10-0 victory Friday over the Los Angeles Angels.
