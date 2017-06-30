Mariners option Altavilla as Moore ge...

Mariners option Altavilla as Moore gets callup

The Mariners announced on Monday that Andrew Moore had been recalled, while right-handed reliever Dan Altavilla was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. A roster move was imminent to allow Moore to join the 25-man roster after he was announced as Monday night's starter against the Royals at Safeco Field.

