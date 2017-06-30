Mariners Notebook: Nelson Cruz closing in on a career milestone - Thu, 06 Jul 2017 PST

Mariners Notebook: Nelson Cruz closin...

Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz broke a homerless drought Wednesday and now stands on the threshold of a career milestone. Cruz's home run in the third inning of Wednesday's 9-6 loss to Kansas City was the 299th of his career.

