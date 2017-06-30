Mariners ink pair of prized int'l prospects
The Mariners made their presence felt on Sunday, the first day of the international signing period, by coming to terms with two of the top prospects on the market. Sources indicated the club agreed to a $1.75 million deal with Dominican Republic outfielder Julio Rodriguez, ranked No.
