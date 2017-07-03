Mariners ailing rotation needs Felix Hernandez to deliver
The rotation for the Mariners is in shambles, the team has worked the farm scouring its minor-league team for arms that can keep the Mariners chugging along. It's been a tough process and at least Felix is back, the results have been encouraging but it can't last forever.
