Kennedy gets 3rd straight win as Royals beat Mariners 3-1

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Andrew Moore follows through on a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 3, 2017, in Seattle. Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run on a pitch from the Seattle Mariners' Andrew Moore during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 3, 2017, in Seattle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.