Halos' rally falls short in finale

James Paxton hasn't quite been the same since returning from the disabled list in May, but the Mariners left-hander channeled the brilliance of his old form Sunday afternoon. Paxton flirted with a perfect game through 5 1/3 innings, leading Seattle to a 5-3 victory over the Angels to capture the rubber match of a three-game series at Angel Stadium.

