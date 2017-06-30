Cruz ends third-longest HR drought of career
It wasn't enough for the victory, which meant Nelson Cruz certainly wasn't basking in any sort of glow after the Mariners lost, But if you're looking at the big picture, the sight of Cruz ripping his first home run in more than a month, and then hitting a liner just inches below the top of the wall in his next at-bat, stood as a significant positive in an otherwise difficult extra-inning loss -- Seattle's seventh straight at Safeco Field. However, this one was different than the prior two losses to the Royals, as Seattle's offense awakened.
