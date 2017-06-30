A's call up Paul Blackburn to make Major League debut
Per the San Francisco Chronicle and confirmed by A's, Oakland has called up Paul Blackburn from AAA Nashville. The righty will make his Major League debut today against the Atlanta Braves.
