Zunino hits 2nd HR in 9th to rally Mariners past Twins 6-5

Mike Zunino hit his second homer of the game with two outs in the ninth inning, a two-run shot that gave the surging Seattle Mariners a 6-5 comeback victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. Kyle Seager and Carlos Ruiz also homered for the Mariners, who overcame a three-run deficit and won for the ninth time in 10 games.

