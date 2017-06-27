Zack Cozart trade rumors: cross the Tampa Bay Rays off the list of suitors
The story goes that Zack Cozart is still a member of the Cincinnati Reds because there just simply hasn't been a great market for shortstops of late. He was nearly moved to the Seattle Mariners at last year's trade deadline before that deal fell through, reportedly because the Reds simply didn't like the offer enough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Reporter.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend
|Jun 10
|Remember phartzz
|2
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May '17
|RealPharts
|2
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May '17
|Really Pharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|May '17
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr '17
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC