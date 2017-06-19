White among 26 picks to sign with Mar...

White among 26 picks to sign with Mariners

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Mariners

The Mariners wasted no time signing the majority of their top selections from this week's MLB Draft, as the club announced on Sunday that 26 of their White, an athletic first baseman from the University of Kentucky, will take part in a minicamp with the other signees from Sunday through Wednesday in Peoria, Ariz. He will then head to Seattle on Thursday for an introductory news conference and a chance to take batting practice with the Mariners at Safeco Field prior to that night's game against the Tigers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend Jun 10 Remember phartzz 2
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May 27 RealPharts 2
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners May 22 Really Pharts 2
News Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About... May '17 Sure pharts 2
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr '17 TopsPharts 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Apr '17 WherePhartz 3
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Recession
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,464 • Total comments across all topics: 281,875,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC