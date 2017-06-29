Vincent, Pazos giving relief to Mariners' bullpen
With some inconsistent performances sprinkled throughout the bullpen all season, Nick Vincent and James Pazos have been silver linings for the Mariners, and each for different reasons. Vincent's consistency has thrust him into the setup role for the Mariners this season.
