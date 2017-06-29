Vieira to represent Mariners in Futur...

Vieira to represent Mariners in Futures Game

7 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Mariners

Hard-throwing reliever Thyago Vieira , who opened eyes in Mariners camp this spring with his 100-mph fastball, will get a chance now to show his stuff at the 2017 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in Miami on July 9. The 23-year-old from Brazil was the lone Mariners prospect selected for the 19th annual contest. He will play on the World Team against the U.S. squad in the 1 p.m. PT game at Marlins Park as part of the All-Star week festivities.

