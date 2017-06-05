Twins take advantage of Cano's errors, beat Mariners 2-1

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton makes a leaping catch of a line drive hit by Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Seattle. Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton makes a leaping catch of a line drive hit by Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Seattle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.