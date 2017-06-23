The Series that Saved the Mariners 2017 Season
The Seattle Mariners swept the Detroit Tigers in a four-game series this past week to move above the .500 mark for the first time this season. We very well may be able to look back at that series as the turning point of the season, and this is what we can tell our kids about when explaining how the 2017 season ended the M's 15 year playoff drought.
