Statcast of the Day: Reddick rules in left
No matter how much Astros manager A.J. Hinch praises Josh Reddick for his stellar play in left field, the veteran isn't afraid to remind the skipper that he's a right fielder. Reddick continues to prove he's a steady hand anywhere Hinch puts him in the field and at the plate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend
|Jun 10
|Remember phartzz
|2
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May 27
|RealPharts
|2
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May '17
|Really Pharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|May '17
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr '17
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr '17
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC