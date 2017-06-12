Shared love of game binds Seattle's Smith, dad

Ron Smith, the father of Mariners infielder Tyler Smith , sat patiently in the players' family section behind home plate at Safeco Field waiting for his son to approach the batter's box. Tyler, who was called up earlier that day, was hitting in place of Robinson Cano in the eighth inning of the Mariners' 12-4 blowout win over the Rays on June 2 in Seattle.

