Series Preview: Twins face the Mariners at a reasonable hour
The Minnesota Twins begin an 11 game home stand this week with a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners, whom the Twins also faced last week back in Seattle. Hopefully you slept through those late-night west coast games, because the Twins lost two out of three of them, including that heartbreaking walk-off loss at the hands of a Mike Zunino dong.
