Seattle Mariners select Kentucky's Evan White in first round of MLB draft - Mon, 12 Jun 2017 PST
Kentucky first baseman Evan White was selected by the Seattle Mariners with the 17th overall pick in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft on Monday night. White is considered an elite athlete for a first baseman and has played some outfield during a stint with USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team last summer.
