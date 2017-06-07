Seattle Mariners reportedly agree to ...

Seattle Mariners reportedly agree to extension with Jean Segura

The Seattle Mariners want Jean Segura to be their shortstop for the foreseeable future, reportedly agreeing to a five-year extension with the 27-year-old. Jean Segura has continued his stellar play since the offseason trade that sent him from Arizona to the Seattle Mariners .

