Rockies use pair of homers to outlast Mariners

Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story slides home ahead of the throw to Seattle Mariners catcher Carlos Ruiz to score on a sacrifice fly by Charlie Blackmon in the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Seattle. SEATTLE - Mark Reynolds and Nolan Arenado homered to back Kyle Freeland, and the Colorado Rockies stopped a three-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.