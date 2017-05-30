Rockies use pair of homers to outlast Mariners 6-3
Mark Reynolds and Nolan Arenado homered to back Kyle Freeland, and the Colorado Rockies stopped a three-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday. Colorado closed out four straight games against the Mariners in interleague play by jumping on Yovani Gallardo with four runs in the second inning.
