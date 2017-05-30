Rockies use pair of homers to outlast...

Rockies use pair of homers to outlast Mariners 6-3

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Mark Reynolds and Nolan Arenado homered to back Kyle Freeland, and the Colorado Rockies stopped a three-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday. Colorado closed out four straight games against the Mariners in interleague play by jumping on Yovani Gallardo with four runs in the second inning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May 27 RealPharts 2
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners May 22 Really Pharts 2
News Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About... May 5 Sure pharts 2
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr '17 TopsPharts 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Apr '17 WherePhartz 3
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
News Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond... Apr '17 LastPharts 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,808 • Total comments across all topics: 281,456,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC