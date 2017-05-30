Rattlers run past Empire to claim Int...

Rattlers run past Empire to claim Intense Conference crown

16 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Spokane, Wash. The Arizona Rattlers have clinched home field advantage in the Intense Conference championship with a win over the Spokane Empire by a score of 33-16 at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.

Chicago, IL

