Podcast - Episode 16: Discussing & Digressing the Mariners 2017 Draft

Kate and John are reunited and bring on LL's minor league expert Ethan Novak to recap and discuss the signs of life shown by the Mariners in the last couple weeks that brought some folks back from the brink of declaring the season over. After discussing Mike Zunino , DEFINITELY FIXED HITTER, the absolute absurdity of the AL standings, and the Jean Segura extension, they turn to the main focus of this week: the 2017 MLB Draft .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lookout Landing.