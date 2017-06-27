Phillies rally with 2 runs in 9th to ...

Phillies rally with 2 runs in 9th to stun Mariners 5-4

Read more: Star Tribune

Tommy Joseph hit his 13th homer of the season leading off the ninth inning, Andrew Knapp followed with a two-out RBI single and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. Seattle held a 4-3 lead headed to the ninth and had not allowed a hit to the Phillies since the third inning.

