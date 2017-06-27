Phillies-Mariners 5 things: Aaron Nola hopes to avoid more interleague struggles

Phillies at Mariners 10:10 p.m. on CSN; streaming live on CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App As the losses mount, as the run differential pushed past minus-100, as the season slogs on even though summer just arrived, the Phillies have no option but to keep banging against the wall until it starts to crack. After dropping three of four in Arizona, the Phils head to Seattle for a two-game series against the .500 Mariners.

