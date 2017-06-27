Phillies-Mariners 5 things: Aaron Nola hopes to avoid more interleague struggles
Phillies at Mariners 10:10 p.m. on CSN; streaming live on CSNPhilly.com and the NBC Sports App As the losses mount, as the run differential pushed past minus-100, as the season slogs on even though summer just arrived, the Phillies have no option but to keep banging against the wall until it starts to crack. After dropping three of four in Arizona, the Phils head to Seattle for a two-game series against the .500 Mariners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend
|Jun 10
|Remember phartzz
|2
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May '17
|RealPharts
|2
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May '17
|Really Pharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|May '17
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr '17
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC