Parker Bridwell pounded in Angels' blowout loss to Mariners
Bridwell, who had skated through four innings of line drives with only one run on the board, was finally burned by four runs in the fifth inning of the Angels' 10-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. The big blow was a three-run homer by Robinson Cano in the fifth, his first of two homers on the night.
