North Vancouver's Louis Boyd drafted by Seattle Mariners
North Vancouver native Louis Boyd makes a play for the Arizona Wildcats. The former North Shore Twins star was hard at work in a new intern position at Nike when he was informed that he'd been picked by the Seattle Mariners in the 24th round of last week's MLB draft.
