Nationals down Cubs, 6-1

Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager, center, is mobbed by teammates, including Taylor Motter, left, Ben Gamel and Carlos Ruiz, center, after hitting a walkoff single in the 10th inning of Tuesday's game in Seattle. WASHINGTON - Max Scherzer pitched six sharp innings, Trea Turner had four of Washington's seven steals and the Nationals beat Jake Arrieta and the Chicago Cubs 6-1 on Tuesday in a showdown of the past two NL Cy Young Award winners.

