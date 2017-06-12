Napoli hits 2 of Rangers' 4 homers in...

Napoli hits 2 of Rangers' 4 homers in 10-4 win over Mariners

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Fans stand and cheer as Texas Rangers' Mike Napoli rounds first watching his two-run home run that came off a pitch fromSeattle Mariners starting pitcher Yovani Gallardo in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. The shot scored Carlos Gomez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend Jun 10 Remember phartzz 2
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May 27 RealPharts 2
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners May 22 Really Pharts 2
News Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About... May '17 Sure pharts 2
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr '17 TopsPharts 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Apr '17 WherePhartz 3
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,797 • Total comments across all topics: 281,842,673

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC