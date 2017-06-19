Mike Zunino hits pair of homers to po...

Mike Zunino hits pair of homers to power Mariners to a 6-2 victory over Detroit

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Times

If it was yet another two resounding cracks off the bat of Mike Zunino that resonated most loudly for the Mariners on Monday night, the manner in which James Pazos silenced the Detroit Tigers in a pivotal sixth inning wasn't far behind. Zunino's two home runs and four runs batted in were the obvious keys to Seattle's 6-2 win over the Tigers in front of 21,517 at Safeco Field Monday night that the Mariners hope foreshadows what looms as a critical stretch of home games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend Jun 10 Remember phartzz 2
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May 27 RealPharts 2
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners May 22 Really Pharts 2
News Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About... May '17 Sure pharts 2
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr '17 TopsPharts 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Apr '17 WherePhartz 3
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,993 • Total comments across all topics: 281,888,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC