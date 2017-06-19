Mike Zunino hits pair of homers to power Mariners to a 6-2 victory over Detroit
If it was yet another two resounding cracks off the bat of Mike Zunino that resonated most loudly for the Mariners on Monday night, the manner in which James Pazos silenced the Detroit Tigers in a pivotal sixth inning wasn't far behind. Zunino's two home runs and four runs batted in were the obvious keys to Seattle's 6-2 win over the Tigers in front of 21,517 at Safeco Field Monday night that the Mariners hope foreshadows what looms as a critical stretch of home games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend
|Jun 10
|Remember phartzz
|2
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May 27
|RealPharts
|2
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May 22
|Really Pharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|May '17
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr '17
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr '17
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC