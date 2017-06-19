Mike Zunino hits pair of homers to power Mariners to a 6-2 victory over Detroit

If it was yet another two resounding cracks off the bat of Mike Zunino that resonated most loudly for the Mariners on Monday night, the manner in which James Pazos silenced the Detroit Tigers in a pivotal sixth inning wasn't far behind. Zunino's two home runs and four runs batted in were the obvious keys to Seattle's 6-2 win over the Tigers in front of 21,517 at Safeco Field Monday night that the Mariners hope foreshadows what looms as a critical stretch of home games.

