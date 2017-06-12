Mejia, Twins can't contain Mariners i...

Mejia, Twins can't contain Mariners in opener

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Minnesota Twins

Yovani Gallardo tossed six innings of three-run ball and was backed with a season high in runs as the Mariners overmatched the Twins by a score of 14-3 on Monday night at Target Field. Seattle has now won 11 of its last 15 games, while Minnesota clings to a slim advantage atop the American League Central.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Twins.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend Jun 10 Remember phartzz 2
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May 27 RealPharts 2
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners May 22 Really Pharts 2
News Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About... May '17 Sure pharts 2
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr '17 TopsPharts 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Apr '17 WherePhartz 3
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,263 • Total comments across all topics: 281,734,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC