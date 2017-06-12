Mejia, Twins can't contain Mariners in opener
Yovani Gallardo tossed six innings of three-run ball and was backed with a season high in runs as the Mariners overmatched the Twins by a score of 14-3 on Monday night at Target Field. Seattle has now won 11 of its last 15 games, while Minnesota clings to a slim advantage atop the American League Central.
