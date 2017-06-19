McCullers solid in return as Astros top Mariners 5-2

Josh Reddick homered, Brian McCann added a three-run double and Lance McCullers pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the disabled list to lift the Houston Astros to a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night. McCullers , who had been sidelined with lower back discomfort, allowed one run on four hits in five-plus innings.

