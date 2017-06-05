Mariners spoil Blue Jaysa watch party with comeback victory
Jarrod Dyson called it a playoff atmosphere Friday night at Safeco Field and, since he's one of the few Mariners with World Series jewelry, that can't be easily dismissed as hyperbole. The Mariners stormed back for a 4-2 victory over Toronto in front of a raucous crowd of 33,518 that seemed largely comprised, as expected, of Blue Jays fans.
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend
|5 hr
|Remember phartzz
|2
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May 27
|RealPharts
|2
|Game 45, White Sox at Mariners
|May 22
|Really Pharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|May '17
|Sure pharts
|2
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr '17
|TopsPharts
|2
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr '17
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
