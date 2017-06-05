Mariners spoil Blue Jaysa watch party with comeback victory

Jarrod Dyson called it a playoff atmosphere Friday night at Safeco Field and, since he's one of the few Mariners with World Series jewelry, that can't be easily dismissed as hyperbole. The Mariners stormed back for a 4-2 victory over Toronto in front of a raucous crowd of 33,518 that seemed largely comprised, as expected, of Blue Jays fans.

