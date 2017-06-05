Mariners seek big return on top-pick investment

With general manager Jerry Dipoto looking to add depth to a Minor League system that he's shuffled considerably with a flurry of trades over the past year and a half, the Mariners will seek to stockpile athletic players and pitchers who fit their "control-the-zone" model when this year's Draft takes place next week. The 2017 Draft will run from Monday, June 12, through Wednesday, June 14, beginning with the Draft preview show on MLB Network and MLB.com at 3 p.m PT on the 12th.

