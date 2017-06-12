Mariners salvage final game in Texas ...

Mariners salvage final game in Texas with 7-3 victory

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Times

The Mariners salvaged a win in an otherwise forgettable series in Texas and Christian Bergman made another push to possibly remain in the starting rotation in the weeks ahead in a 7-3 victory over the Rangers on Sunday. Bergman's final line - 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on four hits with two walks and a strikeout - isn't stellar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Haniger could rejoin Mariners this weekend Jun 10 Remember phartzz 2
News Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w... May 27 RealPharts 2
News Game 45, White Sox at Mariners May 22 Really Pharts 2
News Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About... May '17 Sure pharts 2
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr '17 TopsPharts 2
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Apr '17 WherePhartz 3
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr '17 NotebookPharter 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,364 • Total comments across all topics: 281,864,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC