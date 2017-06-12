Mariners recall lefty Curtis, option De Jong

In their ongoing effort to keep fresh arms in the bullpen, the Mariners recalled left-hander Zac Curtis from Double-A Arkansas prior to Friday's series opener against the Rangers and optioned right-hander Chase De Jong back to Triple-A Tacoma. loss to the Twins, but the club has been rotating long relievers in and out over the last month, needing to cover more innings than normal while dealing with De Jong has already made four stints with Seattle this season, as the 23-year-old has been used both as a spot starter and long reliever.

